MassArt opens student gallery in SoWa district

Work by Massachusetts College of Art and Design students now has a home in Boston’s SoWa district. MassArt x SoWa is a brand-new gallery devoted to art by students and graduates of the college’s graduate programs. The space arrives at a time when most college-affiliated art venues remain closed to the general public.

The inaugural MassArt x SoWA show opens Wednesday with work from eight graduating MFA students. “These are emerging artists who are experimenting,” said Lucinda Bliss, the college’s dean of graduate programs. “They’re making all kinds of work: videos, installation performances, traditional painting.”

Over the past week, Bliss has watched the installation of the gallery’s first exhibition. Work by MFA film and video candidate Sebastian Gonzalez Quintero has been a particular standout, Bliss said in a phone interview. The artist’s video projections detail his reaction to the role humans play in climate change and the environmental crisis.