Recipe: Satisfying bowls of mussels with lots of lemon juice and garlic toasts take very little prep

Serves 4

Lots of lemon juice and plenty of herbs bring a refreshing taste and brightness to satisfying bowls of steamed mussels. They take little prep but you do have to check them to make sure any that are open will close when you squeeze or tap the shells (otherwise discard them). The mussels with shallots and garlic go into a stockpot with wine, lemon, and thyme. Steam them over high heat, then transfer them to big bowls and serve with garlic toasts for sopping up the flavorful cooking broth. Small- and medium-size mussels are typically more tender than large ones.

3½ pounds fresh mussels 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 large shallots, thinly sliced 5 cloves garlic (4 finely chopped and 1 halved lengthwise) ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper ⅓ cup white wine 1¼ cups chicken or vegetable stock Grated rind and juice of 1 large lemon 5 sprigs fresh thyme ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup chopped fresh parsley 8 large slices crusty bread ¼ cup chopped fresh chives

1. Inspect the mussels and discard any that are open (and don't close when squeezed or tapped) or have broken shells. If any of the mussels have beards, the small stringy clump attached to one side, pull or scrape off the beards. Place the mussels in a colander and rinse well with cold water.

2. In a large soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the shallots, chopped garlic, and red pepper. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes or until the shallots soften. Stir in the wine, stock, lemon juice (reserve the lemon rind for later), thyme, and salt. Turn the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil.

3. Add the mussels to the pot, cover, and steam for 2 minutes. Open the lid and stir to redistribute the mussels. Cover and continue steaming for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the mussels open. (Total cooking time is 4 to 6 minutes.) If there are still mussels that have not opened, use a slotted spoon to transfer the open mussels to a large bowl. Continue to steam the unopened mussels for a few minutes. Discard any mussels that haven't opened after 8 minutes. Return all the mussels to the pot.

4. Sprinkle the lemon rind and parsley over the mussels and stir to mix well. Remove from the heat; keep covered.

5. Meanwhile, toast the bread. Drizzle a little olive oil on each slice, then rub with the cut-side of the extra garlic clove.

6. Divide the mussels and broth among 4 shallow bowls. Sprinkle with chives. Serve with the garlic toasts.

Lisa Zwirn