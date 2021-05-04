Recipe: Toss golden potatoes with shaved asparagus, arugula, and a bright lemon dressing in this spring salad

Serves 4

As the weather warms, it’s time to add potato salad to the menu again. There is plenty of time for summer salads, but this one celebrates spring with small steamed golden potatoes, shaved asparagus, mint, parsley, and chives bathed in a lemon dressing. Get out your steamer and cook the potatoes in a scant amount of water to render them tender with firm, beautiful flesh. As soon as you can touch them without burning your fingers, slice them in half and drop them into a bowl with some of the dressing. Shake the bowl to toss them and they'll absorb all the good flavors as they cool. Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to shave thick asparagus spears into ribbons. Their fresh taste comes alive in the lemony dressing. Arrange all the greens and potatoes on a platter and have a spring feast.

1½ pounds small golden potatoes 3 tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 1 small shallot, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup olive oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 8 thick fresh asparagus spears 1 handful fresh baby arugula ¼ cup fresh mint leaves Olive oil (for sprinkling) 4 ounce piece pecorino Romano (for shaving)

1. Fit a soup pot with a steamer insert. Add 2 inches of water to the pot. Place the potatoes on the steamer rack and bring the water to a boil. Cover with a lid and steam for 12 to 16 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer.

2. Meanwhile, in a bowl large enough to hold the potatoes, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper. Set aside for 5 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil, parsley, and chives.

3. Scoop out 2 tablespoons of the dressing and place it in another bowl large enough to hold the asparagus and arugula.

4. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the potatoes to a rimmed baking sheet. Spread them out and leave until they are cool enough to handle. Slice in half, and add to the dressing in the large bowl. With a rubber spatula, fold the dressing and potatoes together.

5. Cut off and discard about 1-inch from the tough bottom ends of the asparagus spears. To shave the spears into ribbons: Set a spear on the cutting board and grasp the bud end. Using a vegetable peeler, cut from the bud to the bottom of the spear until the spear is too thin to shave. Transfer the shavings to the other bowl of dressing. Add the arugula and mint and toss gently. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

6. Arrange the potatoes on a platter and tuck in the asparagus ribbons, arugula, and mint. Sprinkle with olive oil. Use a vegetable peeler to shave thin shards of pecorino over the salad.

Sally Pasley Vargas