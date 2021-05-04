A Black teenage girl was found dead in Hopkinton. As her family seeks answers, rumors and outrage mount

But on the morning of April 18, the 16-year-old was found dead in a wooded area a mile from her house in Hopkinton. The police initially told Mikayla’s family that her death was a suicide, but her family says they have unanswered questions about what happened and that they felt largely ignored by the police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Mikayla Miller loved video games and wanted to be a journalist. She played basketball at Hopkinton High, where she was a sophomore. Her mother planned to take her on a tour of historically Black colleges and universities this month, because Mikayla hoped to attend one after graduation.

Mikayla’s mother, Calvina Strothers, said that her daughter, who is Black, was attacked the previous night by five white teenagers, fallout from a fight Mikayla had with her girlfriend. On Tuesday, more than two weeks after Mikayla’s death and after mounting pressure from Mikalya’s family and other community advocates, Ryan finally provided information publicly about what happened the weekend the teenager died and pushed back on the rumors circulating in Hopkinton.

“Regarding the notion that this office has in some way neglected Mikayla’s case, or worse . . . engaged in some sort of cover up because Mikayla was Black, or because she was a member of the LGBTQI community — that is patently false,” Ryan said.

Ryan confirmed the details of a physical altercation between Mikayla and two teenagers inside a clubhouse near her apartment on Saturday evening (three other teens were also present), and said her office had confirmed through cellphone records, EZ-pass records, witness statements and video footage that none of the five young people who had been with Mikayla during the altercation were with her later in the night. Ryan said the teenagers were not all white. Mikayla’s phone indicated that she traveled about 1,300 steps on Saturday night, which Ryan said was roughly the distance from her house to the woods where she was found.

Ryan said her office was continuing to investigate and that she was still waiting for a ruling on the cause and manner of death from the Medical Examiner’s office.

But for weeks, in the face of near silence from the police and the D.A.’s office, Mikayla’s family has pleaded for answers. At the same time, rumors about how a young Black girl ended up dead by a tree in a nearly all-white town have ricocheted across Hopkinton and beyond.

Strothers and other community advocates say that if the racial dynamics had been reversed, the entire case would have been handled differently.

“If there were four Black kids who went to [a] white girl’s house, and beat her up, and then she showed up dead hours later, it would be on every news channel,” Strothers said in an interview with the Globe. Strothers said she reported the attack to the Hopkinton police less than 24 hours before her daughter’s body was found. The D.A.’s office confirmed that Strothers had reported the fight to Hopkinton police and that Mikayla said she was pushed and punched in the face.

Before community advocates got involved, the Hopkinton police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office were tight-lipped. The Hopkinton police denied a Globe records request for reports related to the attack or to the death, saying they were part of an “ongoing active investigation.” A public log of Hopkinton police activity, which should include information about most complaints received and crimes reported, does not include any information about the attack or Mikayla’s body being found.

Strothers says the Hopkinton police immediately dismissed her daughter’s death as a suicide, and have been hostile and uncooperative in the two weeks since her death. She has claimed that an officer urged her not to go to the media because her daughter’s sexuality would be revealed, and said that police have declined to give her incident reports from the weekend her daughter died.

“My concern is did they really thoroughly look at the crime scene?” Strothers asked. “Or did they just dismiss it because she’s a Black girl on a tree in Hopkinton?”

The Middlesex D.A.’s office, which investigates all unattended deaths, initially told media outlets that Mikayla’s death was not considered suspicious, but that it was investigating. Without official answers, outrage on social media and in the community mounted. Strothers and community advocates are planning a candlelight vigil and rally in Hopkinton on Thursday afternoon “to demand answers from District Attorney Marian Ryan.” Former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, as well as Monica Cannon-Grant, the founder of Violence in Boston, have joined the efforts.

“When a person of color is found dead under unusual circumstances, it is important to consider all options, including launching an independent investigation to ensure the integrity of the process,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, the executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights. The organization is also participating in the rally.

The D.A.’s office said they had been investigating throughout and disputed the idea that they were not in touch with Mikayla’s family.

“If something happened to one of my children, I would go to the ends of the earth to get those answers, and I would have wanted the answers immediately, so I completely sympathize,” Ryan said.

In the meantime, speculation and fear have swirled. Almost two hundred people have said on Facebook they will be attending the Thursday rally.

Travis Anderson and Sahar Fatima of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.