Charlee the service dog is a hit in Weymouth classrooms

Students attending Weymouth’s public schools in person this spring are getting to know a new member of the community: Charlee the dog.

Charlee, a smiley 1½-year-old English Cream Golden Retriever, goes to Weymouth High School with school resource officer Ryan Hamacher as the district’s official community resource dog. Among her duties, she visits classrooms before students take tests to help them relax, sits in on criminology lessons, and walks the halls with Hamacher.

“It’s amazing to see the [students’] dispositions change when they walk up to Charlee,” said Associate Principal Karen Monahan. “You can see the tension just fall off their shoulders.”