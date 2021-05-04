Former Beverly pizza shop owner charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief program of more than $660K

“He does deny the allegation and will have further comment at a later date,” said McIntyre’s lawyer, Jason M. Stelmack, via email Tuesday.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office identified the defendant as Dana L. McIntyre, 57, the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly who currently lives in Grafton, Vt. McIntyre was slated to make his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Boston.

A former owner of a Beverly pizza shop was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he defrauded a federal COVID-19 relief program for businesses of more than $660,000 by spending the funds on personal items including a Vermont farm and several alpacas, authorities said.

Advertisement

According to the statement from prosecutors, McIntyre, who lived previously in the Massachusetts towns of Beverly and Essex, allegedly filed a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program application in April 2020. The program was set up to help businesses battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his application, prosecutors said, McIntyre allegedly misrepresented the number of people he employed and his payroll expenses, and he also allegedly falsified a tax form in an effort to get a larger loan amount.

He allegedly reported employing nearly 50 people at the pizza shop, though records show the business paid fewer than 10 workers at any time before or after the filing the application, the statement said.

After McIntyre received a loan of more than $660,000, the statement said, he sold the pizza business and allegedly used the funds for personal expenses, including “to purchase and upgrade a farm in Vermont as well as to buy several alpacas, at least two vehicles and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show among other expenses.”

Funds from the PPP program are supposed to cover business expenses including payroll.

McIntyre faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the statement. Both charges carry maximum prison terms of 20 years, authorities said.

Advertisement

Alpacas are often confused with llamas, according to the website of the Alpaca Owners Association.

“While closely related, llamas and alpacas are distinctly different animals,” the site says. “First, llamas are much larger, about twice the size of an alpaca, with an average weight of about 250 to 450 pounds, compared to an alpaca whose weight averages 120 to 200 pounds. Llamas are primarily used for packing or for guarding herds of sheep or alpacas, whereas alpacas are primarily raised for their soft and luxurious fleece.”

The site says alpacas can put a whole lot of hair on the market; and the market’s flush.

“Alpacas are raised for their soft and luxurious fleece (sometimes called fiber),” the site says. “Each shearing produces roughly five to ten pounds of fleece per animal, per year. This fleece, often compared to cashmere, can be turned into a wide array of products from yarn and apparel to tapestries and blankets. The fleece itself is recognized globally for its fineness, softness, light-weight, durability, excellent thermal qualities, and luster.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.