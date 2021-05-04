Mike Pence to visit New Hampshire in June

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit New Hampshire in June, his first trip to the first-in-the nation presidential primary state since the 2020 general election campaign.

Pence will speak at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee's annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester on June 3, WMUR-TV reported.

The announcement Monday came a few days after Pence told an audience in another early voting state, South Carolina, that he will spend the coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda" that he says is wrong for the country. It was his first public address since the end of the Trump administration.