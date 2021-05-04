Governor McKee wants to give $25 gift cards to thousands of Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE – Governor Dan McKee said Tuesday that his administration plans to distribute $25 gift cards to between 50,000 and 100,000 Rhode Islanders in the coming weeks, part of an attempt to urge residents to shop local heading into the summer.

During a virtual event hosted by Globe Rhode Island, McKee said he’d like to see the gift cards used during the month of June, which includes Father’s Day, as well as many school graduation events.

McKee said the gift cards will be paid for using leftover federal stimulus funds. The goal is to stimulate the economy, which is in the beginning stages of rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.