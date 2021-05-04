Harvard study says potential collapse of ice sheet in Antarctic will result in sea level rise

Their conclusions came from new “water expulsion mechanism” calculations, according to a post on The Harvard Gazette’s website . A water expulsion mechanism is “when the solid bedrock the West Antarctic Ice Sheet sits on rebounds upward as the ice melts and the total weight of the ice sheet decreases.” The bedrock lies below the ocean’s surface and when it lifts it “pushes water from the surrounding area into the ocean” which in turn contributes to sea-level rise, according to The Gazette.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Advances on April 28, was led by Linda Pan and Evelyn Powell. Pan and Powell’s findings show the ocean level would rise by an additional meter, or about 3 feet, than previously predicted over the next 1,000 years in the event that the ice sheet collapses entirely.

The global sea level will rise higher than previously expected as Earth continues to warm — the result of a potential collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, according to a new study from two Harvard graduate students.

“The magnitude of the effect shocked us,” Pan said. “Previous studies that had considered the mechanism dismissed it as inconsequential.”

In one simulation, Pan and Powell found that sea-level rise as a result of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet melting will rise by 20 percent by the end of the 21st century.

“If the West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapsed, the most widely cited estimate of the resulting global mean sea-level rise that would result is 3.2 meters,” Powell said. “What we’ve shown is that the water-expulsion mechanism will add an additional meter, or 30 percent, to the total.”

Jerry X. Mitrovica, the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Harvard who is a senior author on the paper, said “every published projection of sea-level rise due to melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet ... is going to have to be revised upward because of their work.”

Pan and Powell are researchers in the lab Mitrovica oversees and began their research on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet while working on another project. After noticing more water expulsion from the ice sheet than anticipated, they realized they were on to something and switched their focus.

“No matter what scenario we used for the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, we always found that this extra one meter of global sea-level rise took place,” Pan said.

A 2020 study found that ancient melting of the ice sheet contributed to the sea level’s rise more than 100,000 years ago. Another study published in 2020 found the ocean’s temperatures were the highest they had ever been in 2019. And, in 2016, researchers found melting on the East Antarctic Ice Sheet during summer months — in an area that was thought to be too cold for ice loss to be perceivable.

