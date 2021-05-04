Judge throws out remaining gun charge against Sean Ellis in 1993 killing of Boston police officer

“I decide today that justice was not done at Mr. Ellis’s January 1995 trial, and on that basis the motion for a new trial is allowed,” said Ullmann. “This whole case is a very sad chapter in the history of our criminal justice system. Thankfully, this chapter seems to be nearing its conclusion.”

Speaking during a hearing that lasted just five minutes — Ellis spent 22 years behind bars before his murder conviction was overturned due to police and prosecutorial misconduct — Judge Robert Ullmann said Ellis’ conviction for illegal firearm possession was likewise flawed and cannot stand.

Calling it a “sad chapter in our criminal justice system,” a Suffolk Superior Court judge Tuesday effectively ended the prosecution of Sean K. Ellis in the killing of Boston Police Detective John J. Mulligan, who was shot in the face with a .25 caliber pistol in 1993.

Ellis was convicted of murdering Mulligan, who was working a paid detail outside Walgreens in Roslindale, after his third trial. During his first trial in 1995, Ellis was convicted of possessing both the murder weapon and Mulligan’s stolen service pistol, which Boston police said they recovered from a field near Ellis’s Dorchester home and linked to Ellis through a former girlfriend.

The two convictions — although both related to the single act of Mulligan’s death — traveled on separate legal tracks. Ellis’s defense attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, first focused attention on the murder conviction, a strategy that succeeded in 2016 when the Supreme Judicial Court ordered a new trial and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins refused on ethical grounds to pursue the conviction anew.

On Tuesday, the entire focus shifted to the gun conviction. Scapicchio — with Rollins’s backing — said in court papers that Mulligan and key Boston police detectives who investigated his death jointly engaged in corruption with Mulligan. And since the murder conviction was dismissed due to that corruption, so should the gun conviction.

Ullmann agreed.

“For me, the bottom line here is that for Mr. Ellis’s January 1995 trial, he had none of the exculpatory evidence obtained long after” his murder conviction, the judge said. “I see no need to go over the extensive discussion of the lack of exculpatory evidence disclosures in those other cases. I feel it’s enough just to say that all of that exculpatory evidence that may well have changed the outcome of Mr. Ellis’s first trial was not made available to him.”

The hearing was held over Zoom on Tuesday morning and attendees included Mulligan’s brother Richard, who has steadfastly believed that Ellis is responsible for his brother’s murder.

In court papers Rollins acknowledged enough evidence existed to convict Ellis of the gun charges. But, because her predecessor, Ralph C. Martin II, and Boston police so mishandled the investigation, she could not let any of Ellis’s convictions stand.

“Corruption at the root tainted every branch in the investigation into the murder of Det. Mulligan, including the gun possession charge,” Rollins wrote.

This is a developing story.

