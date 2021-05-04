McDonald’s cook charged with slashing unhappy customer in R.I.

PROVIDENCE — This unhappy meal came with a nasty prize.
A customer angry about his order at the McDonald’s on Branch Avenue Thursday night went inside looking for a fight with the cook.
The police said the cook agreed to fight the customer and others in the parking lot, until he heard one of the assailants yell, “Go get my gun!”
The cook, Shaheed Miller, 27, told police he pulled out a pocketknife and started “slashing wildly” at the assailants, so he could get to safety inside McDonald’s, according to a police report. Miller cut the unhappy customer, 25-year-old Jacob Velazquez, in the face, arm, and back, according to detectives.
Velazquez was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Miller was arraigned Friday on a felony assault charge and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.
