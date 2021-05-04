Medford asks to prioritize bilingual applicants for 9 police jobs

The Medford Police Department is seeking state approval to prioritize bilingual applicants in hiring nine new officers.

In a petition to the state’s Executive Office of Administration and Finance, Police Chief Jack Buckley requested the department be allowed to give priority to officers who self-identify as speaking both English and at least one of the following languages: Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole.

The goal is to have three bilingual officers in each of the three languages. Typically, police departments hire officers from a state list that is based on the highest scores on a Civil Service exam. Medford’s request follows a Selective Certification procedure in which departments can prioritize hiring eligible officers based on specialized and job-related qualifications.