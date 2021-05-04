Milton rejects using rainy day fund to add school positions

Milton Town Meeting voted against using $351,000 from the town’s Stabilization Fund — the so-called rainy day account — to add six positions in the public schools.
The vote at the May 3 virtual meeting was 57 percent opposed to the expenditure and 43 percent in favor, according to Town Clerk Susan Galvin.
The discussion lasted about two hours, she said. Those supporting the extra money argued that it was urgently needed because of fallout from the pandemic. Those opposed argued that the Stabilization Fund shouldn’t be used for operating costs, especially because of uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic.
The elected Town Meeting did approve using $800,000 from the Stabilization Fund to be divided among the fire, police, public works, and school departments — with schools getting $520,000 of the total. That brought the fund balance to about $3.8 million, according to the Warrant Committee.
The Warrant Committee recommended a total $132.1 million budget for fiscal 2022, with $54.7 million of it for the schools.
