Milton rejects using rainy day fund to add school positions

Milton Town Meeting voted against using $351,000 from the town’s Stabilization Fund — the so-called rainy day account — to add six positions in the public schools.

The vote at the May 3 virtual meeting was 57 percent opposed to the expenditure and 43 percent in favor, according to Town Clerk Susan Galvin.

The discussion lasted about two hours, she said. Those supporting the extra money argued that it was urgently needed because of fallout from the pandemic. Those opposed argued that the Stabilization Fund shouldn’t be used for operating costs, especially because of uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic.