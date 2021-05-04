Natick library to reopen on limited basis June 1

The Needham Free Public Library will be reopening its doors to the public on a limited basis starting June 1.

Plans are being finalized, but officials anticipate patrons will be allotted specific amounts of time to browse for books and other materials, and to use computers. Certain restrictions will be in place for the time being, including that patrons will be unable to lounge in chairs or to access the study rooms, the children’s play area, or the children’s storytime and craft rooms.

The library building has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic last year. During that time, staff have provided services remotely, including hosting online storytimes, book club meetings, and craft hours, answering reference questions by telephone; and continuing to offer digital books and videos.