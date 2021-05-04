Ahead of Kamala Harris’s visit, here’s a look back at some presidential, and vice presidential, visits to Rhode Island

Here’s a look at some of the high-profile politicians who have come through the state in recent years.

Harris is the highest ranking member of the Biden administration yet to visit Rhode Island, but the Ocean State has seen its share of visits from presidents and vice presidents — or those who would like to be president.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Providence on Wednesday alongside Rhode Island’s former governor, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Harris’s visit comes as members of the Biden administration travel around the country promoting President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure spending.

Joe Biden

President Biden has made several stops to Rhode Island in recent years, both as vice president and as a presidential candidate.

Nov. 24, 2019: Most recently, Biden attended a fund-raiser at a private home in Providence as he was running for the Democratic nomination for president.

Sept 30, 2018: Before he announced his run for president, Biden visited Providence to boost local Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

May 27, 2016: Biden toured an overpass in East Providence when he visited the state as vice president in 2016. Biden made the visit as part of an effort to promote the state’s infrastructure investments.

In 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden listened to Rhode Island's then-Governor Gina Raimondo speak during a visit to a RI DOT facility in East Providence. Steve Szydlowski/Providence Journal via AP

Donald Trump

April 25, 2016: Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a stop at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick as he campaigned for the Republican nomination for president, rallying his supporters and weighing in on the Deflategate controversy.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, front, displayed the front page of a newspaper while greeting people in the crowd at a campaign rally in Warwick in 2016. Steven Senne

Barack Obama

Oct. 31, 2014: Barack Obama gave a speech at Rhode Island College in 2014, making him the first sitting president to spend the night in the Ocean State in decades. Obama and then-Governor Gina Raimondo also made a stop at Gregg’s Restaurant in Providence, where he reportedly ordered a Death by Chocolate cake.

Barack Obama greeted workers while ordering food with Gina Raimondo at Gregg's Restaurant in 2014. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Barack Obama waved to guests after speaking about the economy at Rhode Island College in Providence in October 2014. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

October 26, 2010: Obama visited a factory in Woonsocket where he delivered a speech to workers on his administration’s economic recovery efforts amid the Great Recession.

George W. Bush

June 28 2007: George W. Bush gave a speech to the Naval War College in Newport to defend his administration’s Iraq War strategy. Bush met with members of the Rhode Island Air National Guard but was also greeted by anti-war protesters.

George Bush shook hands with audience members after delivering a speech at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. Gerald Herbert/ASSOCIATED PRESS

George Bush delivered a speech at the Naval War College in Newport in 2007. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.