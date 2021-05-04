Ahead of Kamala Harris’s visit, here’s a look back at some presidential, and vice presidential, visits to Rhode Island

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Providence on Wednesday alongside Rhode Island’s former governor, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Harris’s visit comes as members of the Biden administration travel around the country promoting President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure spending.
Harris is the highest ranking member of the Biden administration yet to visit Rhode Island, but the Ocean State has seen its share of visits from presidents and vice presidents — or those who would like to be president.
Here’s a look at some of the high-profile politicians who have come through the state in recent years.
Joe Biden
President Biden has made several stops to Rhode Island in recent years, both as vice president and as a presidential candidate.
Nov. 24, 2019: Most recently, Biden attended a fund-raiser at a private home in Providence as he was running for the Democratic nomination for president.
Sept 30, 2018: Before he announced his run for president, Biden visited Providence to boost local Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
May 27, 2016: Biden toured an overpass in East Providence when he visited the state as vice president in 2016. Biden made the visit as part of an effort to promote the state’s infrastructure investments.
Donald Trump
April 25, 2016: Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a stop at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick as he campaigned for the Republican nomination for president, rallying his supporters and weighing in on the Deflategate controversy.
Barack Obama
Oct. 31, 2014: Barack Obama gave a speech at Rhode Island College in 2014, making him the first sitting president to spend the night in the Ocean State in decades. Obama and then-Governor Gina Raimondo also made a stop at Gregg’s Restaurant in Providence, where he reportedly ordered a Death by Chocolate cake.
October 26, 2010: Obama visited a factory in Woonsocket where he delivered a speech to workers on his administration’s economic recovery efforts amid the Great Recession.
George W. Bush
June 28 2007: George W. Bush gave a speech to the Naval War College in Newport to defend his administration’s Iraq War strategy. Bush met with members of the Rhode Island Air National Guard but was also greeted by anti-war protesters.
