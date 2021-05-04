R.I. educator picked as next principal of Somerville High School

Matthew Buchanan, principal since 2019 of Providence’s Hope High School, was selected from among 33 applicants to succeed Sebastian “Sibby” LaGambina, who is retiring at the end of June.

Somerville recently chose a Rhode Island educator as the next principal of the city’s 1,250-student high school.

Buchanan’s appointment follows the recent completion of the $256 million new high school. He brings more than 20 years’ experience in teaching, counseling, and program development in the Providence area.

Prior to his current position, he was most recently assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School, alternative evening program principal at the Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, and assistant principal at Nathanael Greene Middle School, all in the Providence public schools.

“His focus on student-centered teaching and learning, his commitment to community and family engagement, and his energy and passion will allow us to continue to move forward on critical work we have undertaken at SHS over the last several years,” School Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement.

