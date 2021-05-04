School bus crashes in Dorchester; no students injured

A school bus and another car crashed in Dorchester Tuesday morning, according to Boston police.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of 455 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester.
“None of the students were injured,” Boyle said in a telephone interview.
A person in the other car suffered minor injuries, he said.
No other information was available, he said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.