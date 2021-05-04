fb-pixel Skip to main content

School bus crashes in Dorchester; no students injured

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 4, 2021, 22 minutes ago

A school bus and another car crashed in Dorchester Tuesday morning, according to Boston police.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said the crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of 455 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester.

“None of the students were injured,” Boyle said in a telephone interview.

A person in the other car suffered minor injuries, he said.

No other information was available, he said.

