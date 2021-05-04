Tell us what you want to see from Globe RI

PROVIDENCE — It’s been nearly two years since we launched Globe Rhode Island, settling in to offices at the Wexford Innovation Center and getting to work covering and exploring the great Ocean State.
We’ve launched on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn. We’ve expanded our team to include even more fantastic Rhode Island journalists. We’ve got events and new initiatives in the works, and a great deal on subscriptions. We still have a stash of Rhode Map tote bags to give out.
And we’d really, really like to hear from you.
What would you like to see the team at Globe Rhode Island cover more of? Less of? Differently? Please take this short, easy survey, and let us know what you think.
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. Thanks.
Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.