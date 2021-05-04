TODAY: Grab some 🍿 and watch Governor McKee discuss how small businesses can save Rhode Island’s post-pandemic economy

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan it’s Rhode Island Independence Day. We need fireworks. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 148,669 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 483 new cases since April 30. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 12.9 percent. The state announced seven new deaths, bringing the total to 2,678. There were 124 people in the hospital, and 395,714 residents were fully vaccinated.

We’ve all had a difficult 14 months, but small businesses in Rhode Island have shown a special kind of resilience as they’ve adapted to COVID-19 restrictions and, in many cases, reshaped their companies on the fly.

Today at 10 a.m., the Globe is holding a free special virtual event with Governor Dan McKee, business owner Jennifer Ortiz, and Kristen Adamo from the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to discuss the role small businesses can play to bring back our economy when the pandemic ends.

I’m looking forwarding to moderating the discussion because our panelists will offer three unique points of view about challenges and opportunities for the state. McKee will discuss the government’s role in supporting small businesses, Ortiz will talk about what it’s like to run a downtown hair salon with fewer people working downtown, and Adamo will focus on the future of tourism.

If you have any questions for the panelists, please send me an e-mail this morning and I’ll try my best to ask them during the one-hour forum.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Former Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council president and CEO John Simmons is now the president of the Rhode Island Business Coalition, a new nonprofit that is going to lobby state lawmakers on a range of policy issues. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island will soon announce plans to dismantle the state-run vaccination site at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Governor Dan McKee said Monday. Read more.

⚓ The same rare blood clot condition connected to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is more of a risk following a COVID-19 infection, according to a newly released report. Read more.

⚓ Fidelity Investments is hiring 500 people for its Smithfield-based operation, an expansion fueled by the increase in personal investing. Read more.

⚓ An unlicensed contractor nicknamed “Amigo” is accused of trying to hire a hitman to torture and kill another contractor and a man he thought was an employee, claiming they owed him $8,500. Read more.

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell writes that an emerging but striking divide in vaccination rates among red and blue states could mean the coronavirus and the political division that comes with it are going to stick around for a while. Read more.

⚓ Business: A union-backed organization is raising questions about General Electric CEO Larry Culp’s compensations. Read more.

⚓ Health: While concern is rising that fewer people may be stepping forward to get their coronavirus vaccinations, Massachusetts and other New England states lead the nation in the rate of people who have gotten at least their first shot of one of the vaccines. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Bruins have now made the playoffs five seasons in a row. Read more. Read more.





WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ There are special local council elections today in Coventry and West Greenwich and special ballot questions in South Kingstown and Westerly. Polls close at 8 p.m.⚓ The House of Representatives meets at 4 p.m. to vote on the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. ⚓ The House Committee on Corporations meets to discuss a proposal to rename the airport to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.