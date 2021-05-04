Mass. reports 56,515 new COVID-19 vaccinations

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated May 4, 2021, 23 minutes ago
Boston College sophomore Jacob McLeod was vaccinated last week by BC nursing student Nina Bombole-Boimbo at the Conte Forum.
Boston College sophomore Jacob McLeod was vaccinated last week by BC nursing student Nina Bombole-Boimbo at the Conte Forum.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 56,515 to 6,313,251, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 33,643 were reported. But a recent decline in demand for shots has been causing concern.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 85.8 percent of the 7,359,870 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,652,173 first shots and 2,449,315 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines. It also included 211,763 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,661,078.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

