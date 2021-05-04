Bruins can’t keep a lead against Devils and lose in overtime

The loss was only the third the Bruins have suffered in the 13 games since the April 12 trade deadline.

Pavel Zacha knocked home the winner 2:42 into the extra session, lifting a backhander past Jaroslav Halak with the Devils skating with a four-on-three advantage with a delayed penalty against the Bruins.

NEWARK — It’s all math now for the Bruins, with a playoff berth in their back pocket, but the numbers did not go their way at the Prudential Center Tuesday night with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Sean Kuraly broke a 2-2 deadlock with 9:18 remaining in regulation, driving the slot and deflecting home David Pastrnak’s right wing diagonal feed.

But only 1:59 later, rookie Yegor Sharangovich blitzed by defenseman Mike Reilly on the right wing and snapped home a dart for the 3-3 equalizer. Halak had little chance to turn back the Sharangovich freight train express.

Patrice Bergeron and newcomer Taylor Hall, the ex-Devils left winger, scored the other goals for the Bruins, who’ll be back at work Thursday night with the Rangers at TD Garden for Game 1 of a two-game set.

For the second night in a row, the Bruins potted a pair in the middle period and carried a lead into the third.

After falling behind in the first period on a Zacha power-play goal, the strikes by Bergeron (power play) and then Hall, about 10 minutes apart, had the Bruins in the 2-1 lead at the break.

Bergeron connected with the 1-1 equalizer at 4:36, snapping in a turnaround shot from the left circle after the puck trickled his way on a Pastrnak broken-stick slapper. It was Bergeron’s second goal in as many nights and the first by the club’s No. 1 power-play unit since April 6. The Bruins will need to sharpen their man-advantage execution during the final four regular-season games.

Hall’s goal came off a Matt Grzelcyk shot, the ex-Devils winger ticking the puck by goalie Mackenzie Blackwood as he cut right-left across the crease. The Devils objected, claiming that Hall interfered with Blackwood, but the goal stood up to replay scrutiny.

It was Hall’s sixth goal since coming to the Bruins in the April 12 trade with Buffalo.

The first period was a tractor pull, in part because the Bruins kept seeing Black and Gold sweaters sent the penalty box, and in part because the officiating crew struggled with some basic calls. All in all, the 20 minutes took 42 minutes to play, a very slow place for a period that included only one goal.

The goal belonged to the Devils, specifically to Zacha, who ripped home a one-time slapper with two Bruins (Connor Clifton, Charlie McAvoy) in the penalty box. The play began with a faceoff in the left circle and ended when Zacha unloaded on a smooth pass sent across the slot by Jack Hughes.

It was the first time since since April 25, a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh, that the Bruins were working with a deficit. In the four games since that loss, the Bruins had amassed 153:57 in lead time, while the opposition logged 00:00.

