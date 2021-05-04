Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is still sorting out his defense pairings for playoffs

Reilly, Carlo, and Miller, noted coach Bruce Cassidy, all are pegged as fixtures on the back end once the playoffs start, along with Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Lauzon, and Matt Grzelcyk, who potted his fifth goal of the season Monday.

Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril, both of whom played well in Monday night’s 3-0 win over the Devils, move to the sideline.

NEWARK — Their playoff berth locked down here Monday night, the Bruins return to the Prudential Center 24 hours later with a slightly revised look on defense, with the return of veteran blue liners Brandon Carlo and a rested Mike Reilly.

Advertisement

“Who’s the best D partner for Reilly?” asked Cassidy, who is still sorting out how best to assemble the pairings. “Carlo’s coming to the game late, and [Reilly] hasn’t really played with McAvoy, so it might be Miller by default. But could it be Brandon Carlo? That would allow us [to pair] McAvoy with Lauzon — if we want to keep it that way — and then Grzelcyk with Miller or Carlo.”

In short, there is still some minor tinkering with what the Bruins believe will be a stout rear six, with Steve Kampfer, Jarred Tinordi, Connor Clifton, and Zboril providing the depth that is often desperately needed in the postseason.

“I don’t think it’s messing around too much, by any means,” said Cassidy. “Those are probably going to be our six, if everyone’s healthy. It’s just who goes with who, depending on matchup.”

Carlo, who suffered a concussion March 5 when hammered by Washington’s Tom Wilson, was back in the lineup for the first time since April 1. Post-concussion, he played his first game March 30 vs. the Devils, then exited again when straining an oblique muscle after logging only 6:59 vs. the Penguins two nights later.

Advertisement

…

Tuukka Rask, who tied Billy Smith Monday with 305 career victories (No. 32 all time), moved out of net for veteran backup Jaro Halak to face the Devils Tuesday.

Halak (9-6-3), making his first start since April 3, was sidelined much of the month while on the COVID “unavailable” list.

Rask, who also recorded his 52nd career shutout Monday, will enter the postseason slated once again to start every game. The question remains whether his backup will be Halak, the trusted veteran, or rookie Jeremy Swayman, who has been very impressive (6-2-0) in his relatively small sampling.

Cassidy said in his Tuesday morning Zoom session that he has Rask pegged to play two more games, both at home, which would have him in net for one of the upcoming games vs. the Rangers, and then Monday night vs. the Islanders (a potential Round 1 matchup).

By that calculation, Rask would not be the guy for next Tuesday’s season wrapup in Washington. But that could change if, say, a win there could mean clinching first place in the division and home-ice advantage for the first two playoff rounds.

“Tuukka won’t play back-to-back,” said Cassidy. “We won’t put him in that position; we haven’t done that all year. So he probably wouldn’t be in the Washington game. After that, we’ll sort out who gets what game.”

…

It’s possible that some of the older veteran forwards — mainstays Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Brad Marchand — will be rested for a game or two down the stretch.

Advertisement

“Maybe; we have one more back-to-back after tonight,” said Cassidy. “We did not really think about it [for Tuesday night], because Monday wasn’t really a taxing night, minute-wise, on the forward group. But next Monday-Tuesday, how do we make that split?”

Much of that could depend on the playoff schedule and the opponent, all of which remains in question.

“What if we go into Washington and it’s for first place, or for home ice?” Cassidy said. “But first and foremost it will go to the players’ health — where are they at, how do they feel? — and then it will go from there.”

…

Nick Ritchie equaled his career-high mark of 14 goals with his opening strike Monday night. Ritchie looks to have settled in at left wing on the “656 Pound Line” with fellow heavies Sean Kuraly and Charlie Coyle, the latter of whom has flipped from pivot to right wing. “Usually they’re straight-line guys who will keep the play simple, and play behind the other team’s D to sort of stop the bleeding a little bit,” said Cassidy. “In case you’re not managing pucks well, or want to change the physical nature of a game.” And they’ve added some scoring as a bonus. “Playoffs are coming up,” said Cassidy, “so that style of play becomes more prevalent. So far they’ve responded very well.” … The Bergeron line, with Marchand and David Pastrnak, posted a 1-3—4 line Monday, and entered Tuesday with a 15-21—36 total on 87 shots in the 12 games since the April 12 trade deadline … The Krejci line, with Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, was shut out Monday. Their 12-game totals: 16-18—34 on 92 shots … It’s sometimes difficult to remember that Ondrej Kase is still a Bruins employee. The 25-year-old winger, dealt a concussion in Game 2 of the season, remains in Boston and sometimes skates on his own at Warrior. There is no current plan as to when he might be able to participate in a team on-ice workout. He was injured Jan. 16.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.