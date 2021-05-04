Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is ‘day-to-day’ with sprained right ankle

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s ankle injury does not appear to be serious.

Brown did not practice with the team Tuesday, and will not be available for Wednesday night’s game at Orlando, but is “very much day-to-day after that,” according to coach Brad Stevens.

Brown injured the ankle when he collided with teammate Jayson Tatum in the final minute of Sunday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He had already been experiencing ankle pain, and appeared to aggravate the injury when he stepped on Tatum’s foot. Tatum also limped off the court and did not finish the game.