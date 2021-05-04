Chris Sale throws off mound for first time, more than 13 months after Tommy John surgery

“It was not an extensive throwing session, but at the end of the session this morning, he got up off the mound and threw a few pitches off the mound,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. ”That is a great milestone for him. It’s the first time he’s done that since the surgery. Very light today, but great for Chris, and awesome for the organization.”

That mound session, more than 13 months after Sale’s Tommy John surgery, came later than anticipated. But Sale’s progression had been slowed since the start of this year by a neck injury and then a COVID-19 infection. Bloom revealed Tuesday that Sale also endured a minor back issue early in spring training that further slowed his progress.

Bloom described the neck and back issues as “things that, if he were healthy and getting ready for a season, wouldn’t be that big of a deal. They’d be very small disruptions. But when you’re looking at getting a throwing program going and proceeding methodically through a Tommy John rehab, they obviously set you back.”

Even so, Sale is now moving beyond those setbacks and moving toward more regular work on the mound. That work does not come with a clear date for Sale’s return to a big league mound, but does get the team closer to the point where it will be able to envision him as a member of the rotation.

“We’re getting closer to a point where we can start mapping out a timetable. I don’t have one, but he is progressing,” Bloom said. “The next step is to get into regular mound work, mound work with some intensity. Then we can start thinking about facing hitters and mapping out a game schedule. I don’t know exactly when that’ll be. Whenever it is, it is. We have to do it right. The important thing is we’re moving forward.”

