City of Milwaukee agrees to pay former Bucks player Sterling Brown $750,000 settlement

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday approved a $750,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by former Bucks player Sterling Brown over his 2018 arrest in which he was taken to the ground and shocked with a Taser. The incident started when Brown was approached by police over a parking violation. The settlement does not include an admission that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated, which Brown’s attorney had sought in talks with the city. Instead, it has an apology from the city and Milwaukee police that “recognizes that the incident escalated in an unnecessary manner and despite Mr. Brown’s calm behavior.” Brown now plays for the Houston Rockets.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate. After beginning City’s fightback in Paris last week, Mahrez took only 11 minutes to score in the semifinal second leg when he put the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Keylor Navas on a field covered in the remnants of a spring hailstorm.

Fox reaches six-year deal with CONMEBOL

Fox Sports will become the broadcast home of South American soccer after reaching a long-term agreement with the sport’s South American federation. Fox reached a six-year deal with CONMEBOL for the rights to major tournaments in South American men’s and women’s soccer.

TENNIS

Thiem advances to Madrid Open third round

Looking fresh again after taking a few weeks off, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem cruised into the third round of the Madrid Open with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron. Thiem, the third seed in Madrid, hasn’t won a tournament since breaking through with his first grand slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

ITF looking for new home for Billie Jean King Cup

The International Tennis Federation is seeking a new host city for the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, after Budapest backed out because of COVID-19 concerns. The Hungarian capital was due to host the 12-nation tournament but the event has twice been postponed because of the pandemic.

NFL

Three-day draft draws respectable 160,000 fans

Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week. While those numbers pale in comparison to what the three-day draft drew in previous years in Nashville and Philadelphia, they also reflect the necessary health and safety protocols the league observed.

Browns sign Damion Square

The Browns bulked up their defensive line, signing veteran tackle Damion Square. Square spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 32-year-old hasn’t missed a game the past four years ... The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh ... The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years.

NHL

Tom Wilson fined but not suspended

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety fined Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson $5,000 for roughing Pavel Buchnevich in the team’s 6-3 win over the New York Rangers. The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement. There will be no other supplemental discipline for Wilson.

Kraken starting foundation to curb youth homelessness

Months before their first game, the Seattle Kraken have launched the club’s One Roof Foundation in partnership with Climate Pledge Arena. The foundation announced it will have three primary areas of focus: youth homelessness; youth access to hockey; and environmental justice.

MISCELLANY

Korn Ferry Four increasing prize money

Players trying to reach the PGA Tour soon will be competing for more money to help them along the way. The Korn Ferry Four, the circuit right below the PGA Tour, informed players that prize money will be a minimum of $1 million for tournaments starting in 2023 ... ... Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all — with the television crew, not on the racetrack. NBC Sports said it will use the seven-time NASCAR champion for studio coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on both race day and qualifying weekend ... Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes will receive $5.85 million as part of a five-year contract extension.







