Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw lasts only one inning against Cubs, his shortest game ever

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs and four hits, including an RBI single by Anthony Rizzo and a three-run double by David Bote. He faced nine batters in a 39-pitch inning as his ERA rose from 2.09 to 2.95. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a split doubleheader. Exactly 11 years after he went just 1⅓ innings against Milwaukee in what was his shortest start, Kershaw (4-3) didn’t last long in this one.

Mets’ deGrom scratched

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night’s start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing.

“He let us know earlier today that he had some tightness on his right side,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said about three hours before game time.

“I saw him before coming to the field and he was stretching, trying to feel his right side a little bit, and that’s when we started discussing whether he’s going to start or not. And then we got to the point where he’s not, and he’s getting further tests right now and then we’re waiting to see some results,” he said.

DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, had been baseball’s most dominant pitcher this season, with a major league-best 0.51 ERA in five starts, 59 strikeouts in 35 innings with just four walks. Still, he is just 2-2. The 32-year-old righthander has reached 100 mph on 46 of 473 pitches this season and lowered his career ERA to 2.55, overtaking Hall of Famer Tom Seaver (2.57) as the Mets career leader.

Nationals reinstate Juan Soto

The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, but last year’s NL batting champion will be limited to pinch-hitting duty for now. Soto has missed 10 games with a strained left shoulder. Manager Dave Martinez said the injury no longer bothers Soto while hitting, but he is not yet ready to play the outfield. “To have his kind of bat readily available to pinch hit, it’s kind of nice,” Martinez said …Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated. The Brewers announced that Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks. The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville .… The Chicago Cubs placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday because of an abrasion on his right thumb. The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and reliever Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled lefthanded pitcher Kyle Ryan and righthanded pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa … The scuffling Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater on Monday night following a 6-5 loss in St. Louis that dropped them to 11-12 … Jesús Luzardo has played video games all his life. The Oakland lefty will continue to do so with fervor, even after the embarrassment of breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand while gaming. Luzardo has apologized to his teammates and Athletics manager Bob Melvin for the accident, which occurred Saturday when he banged his hand into a table while playing a video game four hours before a start. Luzardo is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his finger.