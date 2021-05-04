EMass girls’ softball: Taunton’s Hannah Aldrich headlines Players to Watch

Hannah-Marie Akoury, Hamilton-Wenham — As a freshman third baseman in 2019, she hit .458 and drove in 28 runs.
Hanna Aldrich, Taunton — A starter at shortstop since eighth grade, the Lehigh-bound Aldrich had a Hockomock-leading eight home runs in 2019 and drove in 33 runs.
Olivia Couto, Fairhaven — The junior shortstop declared her presence by tying for the team lead with 27 RBIs in 2019 while batting .358 with four triples and three home runs.
Amelia Freitas, Plymouth South — A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, the righthander fired seven shutouts and two no-hitters in 2019s, posting a 0.93 ERA, and hit .632 with 50 RBIs. The senior carries a career pitching record of 37-6 and a .593 batting average.
Advertisement
Brooke Grassia, Danvers — Batting .372 with 21 RBIs, 24 runs scored, and three home runs in 2019, the senior shortstop is a returning Northeastern Conference All-Star.
McKenzie McAloon, Taunton — As a sophomore, McAloon paced the Tigers in doubles, hit .353, and struck out only twice. The second baseman-turned-catcher is committed to play softball at Bryant University.
Janei Morales, Chelsea — The reigning Commonwealth Lower MVP will look to lead the Red Devils back to the D1 North tournament as a junior.
Hayley Rapaglia, Central Catholic — The 5-foot-3-inch junior was a Merrimack Conference All-Star in 2019 and tossed a no-hitter in the D1 North quarterfinals against Medford.
Eliza Reimold, Masconomet — The senior shortstop hit .536, drove in 12 runs on 30 hits, and posted an .857 slugging percentage while earning first-team Cape Ann honors in 2019.
Lena Tsonis, GNB Voc-Tech — The junior catcher is coming off of a freshman season in which she batted .443 with 2 home runs, 3 triples, and 9 doubles while driving in 16 runs.