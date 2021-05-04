EMass girls’ softball: Taunton’s Hannah Aldrich headlines Players to Watch

Olivia Couto, Fairhaven — The junior shortstop declared her presence by tying for the team lead with 27 RBIs in 2019 while batting .358 with four triples and three home runs.

Hanna Aldrich, Taunton — A starter at shortstop since eighth grade, the Lehigh-bound Aldrich had a Hockomock-leading eight home runs in 2019 and drove in 33 runs.

Hannah-Marie Akoury, Hamilton-Wenham — As a freshman third baseman in 2019, she hit .458 and drove in 28 runs.

Amelia Freitas, Plymouth South — A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, the righthander fired seven shutouts and two no-hitters in 2019s, posting a 0.93 ERA, and hit .632 with 50 RBIs. The senior carries a career pitching record of 37-6 and a .593 batting average.

Brooke Grassia, Danvers — Batting .372 with 21 RBIs, 24 runs scored, and three home runs in 2019, the senior shortstop is a returning Northeastern Conference All-Star.

McKenzie McAloon, Taunton — As a sophomore, McAloon paced the Tigers in doubles, hit .353, and struck out only twice. The second baseman-turned-catcher is committed to play softball at Bryant University.

Janei Morales, Chelsea — The reigning Commonwealth Lower MVP will look to lead the Red Devils back to the D1 North tournament as a junior.

Hayley Rapaglia, Central Catholic — The 5-foot-3-inch junior was a Merrimack Conference All-Star in 2019 and tossed a no-hitter in the D1 North quarterfinals against Medford.

Eliza Reimold, Masconomet — The senior shortstop hit .536, drove in 12 runs on 30 hits, and posted an .857 slugging percentage while earning first-team Cape Ann honors in 2019.

Lena Tsonis, GNB Voc-Tech — The junior catcher is coming off of a freshman season in which she batted .443 with 2 home runs, 3 triples, and 9 doubles while driving in 16 runs.