Game 30: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Red Sox, who remain in first place in the AL East.

After a 3-4 road trip against the Mets and Rangers, the Red Sox return to Fenway for a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers, owners of the worst record in baseball and a five-game losing streak.

TIGERS (8-21): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Fulmer (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

RED SOX (17-12): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-0, 2.81 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Tigers vs. Pivetta: Cabrera 0-2, Candelario 0-1, Castro 0-1, Goodrum 0-1, Jones 0-1, Ramos 1-3, Schoop 2-9.

Red Sox vs. Fulmer: Bogaerts 3-6, Cordero 0-4, Gonzalez 3-6, Renfroe 0-3.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox offense went 6-for-24 with runners in scoring position in dropping the last two games in Texas.

Notes: Xander Bogaerts has five home runs in his last 12 games … Pivetta outpitched Mets ace Jacob deGrom by holding New York scoreless over five innings during his last outing. He has given up two runs or less in four of his five starts. He has faced Detroit just once, holding the Tigers hitless over 3 2/3 innings of relief in 2019 while a member of the Philadelphia Phillies … Fulmer gets the start for the Tigers in place of Matthew Boyd, who is dealing with tendinitis in his left knee.

