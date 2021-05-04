Here’s how the Bruins will handle ticketing for playoff games at TD Garden

After clinching a playoff spot with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils Monday night, the Bruins announced that individual tickets for rounds one and two of the playoffs at TD Garden will go on sale Wednesday for season ticket holders and game plan holders.

Boston Garden Society Members will receive priority access to purchase individual tickets for rounds one and two. Sale information will be sent to members based on their membership in the coming days.

The dates and times for the first round will be determined by the National Hockey League. The Bruins will face an East Division team – the Capitals, Islanders, and Penguins are the other playoff qualifiers – in the first round as well as the second if they defeat their first-round opponent.