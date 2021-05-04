Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘I thought I was going to be in New England for my entire career’

“I don’t know. We never really got to cross that bridge,” Garoppolo said. “You never know where your path is going to take you in the NFL.

After the Patriots drafted Mac Jones last week, a return to New England now seems unlikely for Jimmy Garoppolo. But it sure sounds as if Garoppolo thinks about New England from time to time.

“I thought I was going to be in New England for my entire career. That didn’t go as planned. It’s kind of one of those businesses, you have to be ready for anything. You’ve got to be on your toes. You have to be able to react. However the story plays out, you have to be ready to run with it.”

Advertisement

Garoppolo, whose future has been the subject of rumors around the league — particularly after the Niners drafted quarterback Trey Lance in the first round last Thursday — said that he’s trying to “roll with the punches” as he awaits the next phase of his professional career.

“My dad is an electrician, grew up in a blue-collar household — it’s just one of those things you have to roll with the punches,” said the 29-year-old Garoppolo. “Whatever opportunity presents itself you have to be ready to take advantage of it. That’s what I have done my entire career and that is what I am going to keep doing. Like my dad said, nothing is going to be handed to me. Nothing is going to be handed to anyone in this league. You have to go in there and work.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.