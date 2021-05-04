New era begins as Worcester Red Sox fall in their first game as Boston’s Triple A affiliate

The Worcester Red Sox played their first game as Boston’s Triple A affiliate Tuesday, losing, 6-1, to the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, N.J.
Starter Tanner Houck took the loss for the WooSox, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four in three innings of work. Buffalo scratched out two runs off Houck in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Tyler White followed by a run-scoring single off the bat of Josh Palacios.
Palacios drove in another run with a single in the third inning.
Worcester cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning. Michael Chavis hit a one-out double and later scored on an infield single by Jonathan Araúz.
The Bisons added three more runs in the seventh inning. Forrest Wall hit a two-run triple to right field and Breyvic Valera brought Wall home with a sacrifice fly.
Ryan Weber came out of the bullpen for the WooSox in the fourth inning and pitched three hitless innings.
Starter Nate Pearson pitched 3 2/3 innings for Buffalo, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking a batter. Tayler Saucedo followed Pearson, pitching a scoreless 2 1/3 innings to earn the victory, Saucedo gave up two hits and struck out two.
Worcester continues its six-game road series Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Buffalo, which is playing in Trenton, while the Toronto Blue Jays play their home games in Buffalo during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worcester will play its home opener on Tuesday, May 11 against the Syracuse Mets at 3:05 p.m. at Polar Park.