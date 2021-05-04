New era begins as Worcester Red Sox fall in their first game as Boston’s Triple A affiliate

The Worcester Red Sox played their first game as Boston’s Triple A affiliate Tuesday, losing, 6-1, to the Buffalo Bisons in Trenton, N.J.

Starter Tanner Houck took the loss for the WooSox, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four in three innings of work. Buffalo scratched out two runs off Houck in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Tyler White followed by a run-scoring single off the bat of Josh Palacios.

Palacios drove in another run with a single in the third inning.