Red Sox bats come to life to beat lowly Tigers in series opener

A Kiké Hernández homer in the bottom half of that frame added an insurance run, followed by Barnes’ clean 1-2-3 ninth. Nevertheless, Tuesday’s contest, while a victory on the scoreboard, involved much of the lackluster play that buried the team in Texas this past weekend.

The Red Sox’ underwhelming pitching, spearheaded by the team’s bullpen, forced manager Alex Cora to go to Matt Barnes in a three-run game with just one out and the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Barnes induced a double play to preserve the lead in a game the Sox eventually won, 11-7..

What looked like a convincing win against the worst team in baseball Tuesday, suddenly turned into a late-night nailbiter for the Red Sox in their matchup against the Tigers.

Hunter Renfroe and Christian Vázquez each had three hits with two RBIs to highlight a 14-hit Red Sox attack. Xander Bogaerts added a two-run home run as the Red Sox went deep four times to fend off the Tigers (8-22), the worst team in the major leagues.

Just this past Sunday, Renfroe said he believed his early struggles in the season didn’t require a tweak.

“I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball hard,” Renfroe said. “Just haven’t been finding a hole to hit it in. There’s no necessarily big adjustment for me to make right now except for just keeping the ball out of a glove.”

The Red Sox (18-12) put up four runs in the first inning beginning with a J.D. Martinez force out that scored Hernández. With runners on the corners, Martinez hit a potential double play grounder to third base but beat it out just in time to score Hernández.

The Red Sox plated three more runs that inning off Tigers starter Michael Fulmer on RBI singles by Vázquez, Marwin Gonzalez, and Renfroe. It ultimately forced Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to go to his bullpen with just two outs in the first frame. By the end of three innings, the Sox had seen four different Tiger pitchers.

The first inning set the table for what ended up being a game charged by offense. Both Alex Verdugo and Bogaerts left the yard in the following frame. Then Renfroe homered in the fifth to make it 9-3, his third hit of the evening.

Despite the offensive display, the Sox’ pitching had its struggles, too. Nick Pivetta gave the Sox five innings, yielding three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight.

But when Austin Brice took over in the sixth inning, that lead quickly diminished, turning what appeared to be a blowout into an actual contest.

Detroit’s Niko Goodrum led off the sixth with a single. After a flyout, Brice plunked Willi Castro. The next batter, JaCoby Jones, belted a three-run shot to left to make it 9-6 before a double by Victor Reyes ended Brice’s evening. Cora called on Matt Andriese from the bullpen, and he allowed an RBI single by Detroit’s Robbie Grossman that shrunk the Sox lead to 9-7. But Andriese recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat, including a called third strike on Cabrera to finish a 10-pitch at-bat.

The Sox got a bit more wiggle room in the bottom of the sixth, however, when Vázquez’s grounder down the third base line scored Martinez from second.

Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one walk with two strikeouts. It got interesting in the eighth when the Tigers loaded the bases with one out on a Bobby Dalbec error and a pair of walks off Darwinzon Hernandez. Cora went to Barnes as Cabrera came to the plate as the go-ahead run, and Barnes induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.