Inflation spike will likely be short-lived, Boston Fed president says

“My view is that this acceleration in the rate of price increases is likely to prove temporary,” he said. “To date, inflation expectations and the underlying inflation rate look to be stable.”

Supply disruptions, stronger consumer spending after months of pent-up demand, and rising costs for oil and other commodities are likely to push inflation above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of 2 percent, Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery Wednesday at a virtual seminar hosted by Boston College .

Prices for products and services will probably rise in coming months as the economic recovery builds speed , but the pick-up in inflation should be temporary, one driven mostly by pandemic-related forces that will recede over time, according to Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

The question of how quickly and how high prices rise is a central concern of economists and investors amid widespread forecasts for an economic boom fueled by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and trillions of dollars in federal stimulus spending. If inflation exceeds the Fed’s 2 percent target for too long, the central bank would be under pressure to boost interest rates to keep the economy from overheating.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell has said officials are willing to hold off on tightening credit until the 2 percent goal is achieved on a sustained basis and unemployment drops back closer to pre-pandemic levels. Most Fed forecasters expect rates to remain near zero through 2023.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell’s predecessor at the Fed, sent ripples through financial markets on Tuesday when she said in a prerecorded presentation to The Atlantic’s Future Economy Summit that rates might have to rise if President Biden’s $4 trillion in spending plans make it through Congress. Stock prices fell and the yields on long-term government bonds rose.

But the markets recovered after she later told the Wall Street Journal that she was neither predicting nor recommending a rate hike.

Rosengren, who is not a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year, is optimistic that economic growth and employment will rise rapidly in 2021 without inflation getting out of hand.

“Toilet paper and Clorox were in short supply at the outset of the pandemic, but manufacturers eventually increased supply, and those items are no longer scarce,” he said. “Many of the factors raising prices this spring are also likely to be similarly short-lived.”

Still, he said Fed policy makers “will need to be vigilant, watching that the post-pandemic environment does not bring structural changes with implications for inflation. It will be particularly important to see whether wages and prices continue to be relatively unresponsive to a tightening labor market.”

And Rosengren also sounded a note of caution about the recovery, reiterating his concern that millions of Americans remain out of work.

“While rapid economic growth is very good news, it was, and still is, badly needed to offset the sizable shock that occurred with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



