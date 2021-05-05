Shaw’s truck drivers return to work after strike, plan to resume contract negotiations Thursday

The 70 Shaw’s truck drivers and mechanics who went on strike earlier this week returned to work on Wednesday, resuming deliveries of non-perishable food items to some 150 Shaw’s and Star Market stores across New England, including 76 in Massachusetts.

Shaw’s said in a statement Monday that the parties will return to the bargaining table this week.

Joe Piccone, a business agent for Teamsters Local 340 in South Portland, Maine, said the drivers based in Wells and mechanics based in Scarborough have been without a contract since October. Drivers at the company’s Methuen facility, who deliver fruit, vegetables, and refrigerated items did not go on strike, but Piccone said the Massachusetts-based drivers trucked to Maine to help cover the deliveries of drivers on strike there.