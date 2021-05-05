Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A tricolored heron was seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich. Other sightings at Bell’s Neck included a clapper rail, 2 blue-winged teal, 18 green-winged teal, 13 glossy ibis, 13 snowy egrets, 7 great egrets, and 13 black-crowned night-herons.

Two sandhill cranes passed High Head in Truro days after a single bird passed nearby Corn Hill Beach.

Recent sightings (through April 27) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 7 common murres, 120 razorbills, and a Manx shearwater.

New spring arrivals included an orchard oriole in Woods Hole, blue-gray gnatcatchers and barn swallows several places, Eastern towhees back in numbers, and an Eastern kingbird at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black-headed gull in Hyannis, single little blue herons in Osterville and Truro, up to 2 continuing Lapland longspurs at Chatham Airport, single black vultures in Falmouth, Eastham, and Provincetown, a Northern waterthrush in Provincetown, and continuing small flocks of red crossbills in various places.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



