What it’s like to work where the magic happens

I fix my peasant skirt — an ugly thing patterned with chickens — on my way from costuming, following the path alongside the giant white spaceship. If I listen closely, I can hear a flight crew screaming on their intergalactic mission.

I flash my ID at the Harbor Pointe gate. The entrance is hidden within the hedge, passed by thousands of tourists every day. No one sees us.

My commute looks a little something like this.

Jordan waves from the Main Street gate. Judging by the face paint, he’s on stilts duty. He’s between performances, which is good for me. Parade traffic is a nightmare.

Kayley adjusts her blonde wig on her way to get lunch at the Inn Between, her heels clicking on the pavement. She’s wearing bloomers; her blue ball gown is probably with the costumers for safekeeping.

The author in Walt Disney's apartment. Handout

My “onstage” entrance is hidden behind a small wall. “Corner,” I yell, careful to make sure I don’t collide with anyone. Don’t want to run headfirst into the balloons again.

Adjust the nametag one last time. Take a deep breath. Smile. It’s showtime.

The smell of fresh popcorn hits me. A medley of ragtime and show tunes tinkles softly over Main Street, the crowd buzzing with laughter and languages from all around the world. In the center of it all, the castle twinkles in the sunlight, right out of a storybook.

For two years, this is my life as a cast member at the Disneyland Resort in California.

Walt Disney said, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.” It is a cast member’s job to make that fantasy a reality. We call it making magic.

The author at Disneyland. Handout

Working at Disneyland is like being on the world’s largest immersive movie set, right down to the language we use. The backstage — everything hidden behind the park walls — is Disney’s best-kept secret. No guests, no photos. A million different policies keep the inner workings of Disneyland hidden from the public. It all boils down to one thing: the magic.

Kid yourself all you like, the wonder of Disneyland will die a little if you catch a glimpse behind the curtain. You may think I know Mickey Mouse is just some poor soul hating their life wearing a godawful fursuit in 100-degree weather.

But nothing can emotionally prepare you for seeing Goofy holding his own head, taking a smoke break.

Sure, you get used to it eventually. Every so often, though, I’d return an awkward wave goodnight to Chewbacca as he is golf-carted off to Galaxy’s Edge and think, you don’t see that every day.

Whenever I mention my job at Disneyland, everyone wants to know if I’m a princess. It’s a flattering assumption. They always look a little disappointed when I answer, “Nope, food service.”

That doesn’t mean I’m not in character.

The second I clock into the Red Rose Taverne, my soul departs my body. My voice goes up a solid octave. I send off every guest with the cheeriest, “Have a magical day! Buh-bye!” I have to massage my cheeks during breaks; smiling that much hurts.

For two years, I spent my summers and holidays serving burgers and telling cheesy “Beauty and the Beast” puns to exhausted suburban families who paid way too much money for their vacations.

For the Happiest Place on Earth, there are a whole lot of miserable people.

A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. Jae Hong/Associated Press

My favorites are the depressed dads. Picture a shell of a man who has paid thousands upon thousands of dollars to stand in direct sunlight for eight hours straight, one kid jumping on his foot whining about meeting the wrong Frozen princess while the other tries to escape their backpack leash. His wife is passed out somewhere in the corner with the baby someone thought was a good idea to bring.

I saw some version of this poor sucker every single shift.

Moms are the worst. Treasured guests, we call them. If a cast member calls you a treasured guest, know that you’re a special brand of awful.

Moms will say the nastiest things in the world. They lie to managers, fake allergies, and hurl insults and offensive slurs at cast members who just have to smile and take the abuse.

One mom called me a “spic.” I told her to have a magical day.

Let it be said, I did not break character one bit. One co-worker described me as “an animated serial killer.”

My voice started off as a character choice. I couldn’t be a princess, so this was my way of making magic in my small corner of Disneyland. By the end, it became a coping method. A persona to hide behind while I tried to distance myself from how poisonous some people could be in a place I loved.

I wonder sometimes how some of those awful, ugly parents would feel if I broke character. If I let the “magic” slip for one second. Their “magical” experience would be nothing without us.

It’s the kids who save me.

Disneyland reopened on April 30 after more than a year. Some names have been changed in this story to protect the privacy of individuals.