Brookline delays decision on outdoors mask mandate

Swannie Jett, the town’s public health commissioner, recommended Wednesday evening that the town wait two more weeks before adopting Gov. Charlie Baker’s relaxed rules for outdoor mask wearing that took effect last week.

Brookline will wait a little longer to decide if it will lift the town’s outdoor mask mandate.

Jett requested until May 21 to prepare public education and messaging around the change at a meeting with Brookline’s Advisory Council on Public Health. More than 100 people tuned in to the Zoom call.

Four of the six council members, including Chair Patricia Maher, advised Jet to lift the mandate immediately on wearing face coverings while people are outdoors and six feet apart.

Peter Moyer touted his support for the state’s order while citing studies that showed people are 16 to 18 times more likely to transmit the virus in indoor settings than outdoors.

“My fear honestly, coming from this side, is if we say no, and we’re going to be rigid about it, people are going to think this is unrealistic,” he said. “They’re just not going to abide by it.”

Rosemarie Roque Gordan agreed, saying that Brookline does not have a special circumstance that would merit holding out on Baker and the CDC’s recommendations.

“We don’t have a higher incidence here in Brookline of COVID-19 cases, and we don’t have a more vulnerable population,” she said.

She clarified that lifting the mandate would not be “all or nothing” and pointed to how most residents continue to wear masks in Cambridge and Boston, where the requirement has since been dropped in most outdoor settings.

Still, David Hemenway cautioned that knowledge on asymptomatic transmissions and new variants is lacking. Moreover, the town only has one testing site, so its positive cases are likely underreported, he said.

“The big cost is that there’s a small chance there could be an increase in COVID because of this in Brookline, and people could die,” Hemenway warned. “My feeling would be let’s wait another week and a half or two weeks and be on the safer side.”

In a statement read by Maher, Anthony Schlaff also leaned towards keeping the mandate in place until there is clear public health messaging that “we’re all in this together, and none of us are safe until all of us are safe.”

The council discussed the discrepancy between the governor’s order and the CDC’s new guidelines last week. While the CDC’s eased guidance pertains specifically to those who are fully vaccinated, the state does not specify.

Jett raised the possibility of adopting a modified version of Baker’s order. He said lifting the mandate only for vaccinated residents could provide an incentive for others to get vaccinated. However, council members advised against creating two sets of rules, raising concerns that it would go against social solidarity and be difficult to police.

Several council members also highlighted the importance of doubling down on enforcing mask-wearing while indoors.

Affiliate member Natalia Linos, who was largely in favor of lifting the mandate, said residents may grow more lax with following public health guidelines both outdoors and indoors.

“I think that would be the only risk — if you thought that people would just stop carrying a mask, and therefore, they would go into their friend’s house and not put on a mask,” she said.

Jett said the delay in ending the town’s local outdoor mask mandate would also give more time for people to get vaccinated and for the town to clarify that face coverings will still be required indoors.





Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.