Dog adopted from Douglas shelter after six months

“YOU GO CHUCKIE!!!!! WE LOVE YOU AND WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH BUT WE ARE BEYOND HAPPY AND GREATFUL THAT YOU WERE GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE AND HAVE LANDED YOURSELF YOUR FUREVER HOME!!!” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Chuckie suffered neurological damage as a result of being thrown from a truck and struck by several other vehicles in Georgia, Dog Orphans Humane Society Manager Ron Morse said.

Chuckie, a 2 ½-year-old mixed-breed dog, was finally adopted this week following more than six months in a Douglas, Mass., shelter.

Chuckie’s neurological damage impacted his spine and prevents him from going to the bathroom without assistance, according to Morse. He can still run and play just like any other dog, he just requires extra care.

Morse said any time a dog like Chuckie, who requires special attention and has been in the shelter for more than a few weeks, is adopted it’s a “great feeling.”

“It’s obviously a great feeling when we know that we have a dog with special needs and there are people out there to support that,” he said.

Many come to the shelter “looking for the perfect dog” he said, and while they “have many of those” they also have some, like Chuckie, that require extra attention.

Chuckie could have a long, happy life despite his disability, Morse said, and so there was “no reason for him to be put to sleep.”

Morse stressed the importance of finding the right home for any of the dogs in the shelter — saying they want to make sure that dog and human are a match before letting them go.

Chuckie received lots of one-on-one attention in the shelter and Dog Orphans Humane Society converted their traditional meet-and-greet room into Chuckie’s room so he had additional space to roam, Morse said.

“Certainly the ones that are here longer, you get attached to them,” Morse said. “[But] if you get attached to all these dogs we’d never be able to place any.”

“This job, you have to let go,” he added.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.