Eta Aquarids meteors to be visible in night sky early Thursday morning

“What you’re looking at is the residual energized atoms that are left behind in the wake of the disintegrating little piece of sand or pebble or whatever it is going through the atmosphere. It basically gets so hot it evaporates, and then as it evaporates, those molecules are going so fast they slam into the atmosphere,” he said.

The Eta Aquarid meteors will fly through the atmosphere at 60 kilometers, or about 37 miles, per second and “get really hot” leaving a trail in their wake, Meers Oppenheim, a professor in BU’s astronomy department said. Residents should be able to catch a glimpse of the shower around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. and see streaks of light coming across the sky, Oppenheim said.

A meteor shower composed of debris falling from Halley’s Comet as it passes by the Earth will be visible on the southern horizon early Thursday morning, according to a Boston University professor.

“The electrons in the atoms get brought up to higher energy states and as they fall back to lower energy states they give off light, and you see the light with your eye.”

The meteors will look like they’re coming out of the constellation Aquarius, which is located close to the equator, making Boston a less than ideal place to watch the showers, Oppenheim said.

“It should be every few minutes or even every few seconds during the peak of this, you’ll see a bright streak go across the sky, and some of those streaks will be much brighter than any of the stars in the sky,” he said.

In the northern hemisphere, the meteors should come across as “long meteors that appear to skim the surface of the Earth at the horizon,” according to NASA.

To view the meteor shower, NASA recommends finding an area “well away from city or street lights,” laying down on your back, and letting your eyes adjust to the dark night sky — which should take about a half-hour.

“Be patient—the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” NASA said in a post on its website.

Halley’s comet was last seen in earth’s skies in 1986, and won’t be seen again until 2061 as part of its 76-year journey around the sun, according to NASA. It is often considered the most famous comet because it signified the first time astronomers figured out a comet could return to earth’s skies after passing through.

