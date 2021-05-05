Joint Chiefs chair and Winchester native to receive Patriot Award

The award is the highest honor bestowed by the society and is reserved for those “who, through their life’s work, have distinguished themselves as Americans dedicated to freedom and the ideals represented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society,” the organization said in a statement.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, a Winchester native, will receive the Patriot Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in Boston at the organization’s annual convention in September, officials said Wednesday.

Milley grew up in Winchester and graduated in 1980 from Princeton University, where he received his commission from the Army ROTC, according to the statement. He has held multiple command and staff positions in eight divisions and the Special Forces through a nearly 40-year career, including deputy commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, and commanding general of the US Army Forces Command, according to the statement.

Advertisement

This year’s convention marks the society’s unprecedented fourth visit to Boston, following previous conferences in 2001, 2006, and 2015, the statement said. Medal of Honor recipients Thomas G. Kelley, who is a Massachusetts resident, and Robert M. Patterson met with Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday and toured the New England Center for Veterans in preparation for the convention, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.