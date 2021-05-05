Vice President Harris visits Rhode Island: What we know so far

Neither event will be open to the public, according to the White House, but Globe Rhode Island’s Dan McGowan will be part of the press pool attending each.

The two are expected to hold two events in the state as they promote the Biden administration’s economic plans: Harris and Raimondo will first meet with small businesses that are focused on social impact before holding another event featuring female small business leaders.

Vice President Harris is set to visit Rhode Island Wednesday alongside commerce secretary and former governor Gina Raimondo.

The visit to Rhode Island comes as Raimondo has been tasked with helping to lead the effort to sell Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, known as the American Jobs Plan.

Biden’s proposal has drawn criticism from Republicans and some moderate Democrats in Congress who have questioned the wide scope of projects that would be considered infrastructure. The president has proposed increasing the corporate tax to 28 percent to pay for the plan, but Raimondo has said the administration is willing to compromise.

Harris is expected to fly into T.F Green International Airport and will arrive in Rhode Island around midday.

This report will be updated. Dan McGowan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.