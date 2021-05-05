Lizzy Guyton, Baker’s top press aide, to leave administration

Guyton, 33, has been a member of Baker’s press office since the start of his administration in 2015, and has led it for the last five years, helping shape Baker’s public messaging through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in 2018, and a series of crises, both big and small.

Lizzy Guyton, one of the longest-serving members of Governor Charlie Baker’s inner circle, is stepping down as his communications director later this month, ending more than six years of speech-writing and corralling reporters on Beacon Hill.

Her last day is May 14. She will be replaced by Sarah Finlaw, a longtime communications aide for Baker and his budget office and currently the governor’s press secretary.

“The adrenal, the crisis communications part of this job is my bread and butter, and one of my favorite parts of this work,” Guyton said in an interview with the Globe Wednesday. “When you take jobs on political campaigns or in official offices, you know right off the bat that there’s a potential shelf life for how long you can be in that role. This is the longest I’ve ever served in one job for one administration. But I felt like I’ve only been here for a couple of years. Time goes so fast.”

Few aides are closer to Baker than Guyton, a Rowley native and seasoned campaign hand who joined his administration after serving as communications director for Scott Brown’s unsuccessful New Hampshire US Senate race in 2014.

She had previously worked on Representative Jackie Walorski’s successful — and extremely close — 2012 Indiana campaign, and within the Baker administration, is often lauded for her ability to navigate high-pressure situations.

“Lizzy is the one you want in the foxhole with you,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said.

She’s a familiar name on Baker’s press statements and on reporters’ caller ID, guiding what’s been a tightly run press shop. She took over as communications director from Tim Buckley, another trusted aide of Baker and currently the governor’s senior adviser.

In a statement, Baker said Guyton was key in helping dissect complex topics into understandable chunks. “And her sense of humor — which is a must-have in these jobs — was always available when we needed it,” he said. “I hate to see her go.”

Guyton, who lives in South Boston, did not say what her next step will be. But she said her decision was not a reflection of Baker’s own plans. The second-term governor has yet to say whether he’ll run for an unprecedented third consecutive, four-year term in 2022.

“This decision was made entirely for myself,” said Guyton, rarely one to break from the official line. “I’m sure he will be communicating his plans soon.”

