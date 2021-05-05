Maine lawmakers seek to limit crude language on vanity license plates

“It’s not safe for parents or grandparents to play the license plate game with their kids in Maine anymore,” Bellows said in a statement. “You can’t escape the proliferation of the f-word and worse.”

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said her office “regularly receives complaints from motorists who are appalled” by the messages on some state-issued license plates, and she agrees with their concerns.

Prior to 2015, Maine law allowed the secretary of state to reject personalized plates containing language with “obscene, contemptuous, profane or prejudicial messages,” according to Bellows’s office.

Since Maine’s motor vehicle law was changed in 2015, the secretary of state has only been allowed to reject plates that falsely suggest an association with a public institution; are duplicative; or contain language that encourages violence or other unlawful activity.

Bellows said she supports three bills that are currently pending in the Legislature — LD 130, LD 200, and LD 289 — which would allow her office to ban vanity plates containing offensive or obscene language from being used on Maine roadways.

Bellows noted that the First Amendment protects your right to have any bumper sticker you want, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the state has to issue you a license plate that “subjects every child in your neighborhood to a message the government wouldn’t allow them to see in a movie theater.”

Maine motorists have gotten creative with personalized license plates in recent years. An Instagram and Facebook account called @vanity_of_maine compiles photos of personalized Maine plates that feature unique and often humorous messages, such as “BWAHAHA” and “CHASE ME.”

Vanity plates aren’t unique to Maine, of course. Look around the roads of New England, and you’re bound to find vehicles bearing personalized plates. And this isn’t the first time vanity license plates have become a topic for debate. In 2019, officials from the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles asked a Rochester, N.H. woman to turn in her vanity license plates, “PB4WEGO,” because they were in violation of the state’s codes. In 2020, lawmakers in Vermont considered a bill that would allow emojis on license plates.

In February 2021, a law that allowed the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to reject “offensive” vanity license plates was declared unconstitutional by a federal court judge.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.