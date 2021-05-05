Male injured after being trapped between dumpster, wall at Boston Children’s Hospital loading dock

A male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being trapped between a dumpster and wall at a loading dock at Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m., David Estrada, a Boston Police spokesperson, said in a brief phone interview. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Erin Serino, a spokesperson for Boston EMS, confirmed that a person was rescued after becoming pinned. Boston EMS transported them to an area hospital.