Man charged with assault in fatal stabbing in Worcester

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated May 5, 2021, 10 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man, who later died, in the back seat of a livery vehicle in the parking lot of a Worcester hospital, according to police.

Ramon Castro, 53, of Worcester, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement.

Police responded around 8:25 a.m. to the hospital, which was not identified. When officers arrived, the victim was being treated in the hospital’s emergency room. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

He was not identified.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9

