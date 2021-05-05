Man charged with assault in fatal stabbing in Worcester

A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man, who later died, in the back seat of a livery vehicle in the parking lot of a Worcester hospital, according to police.

Ramon Castro, 53, of Worcester, was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement.

Police responded around 8:25 a.m. to the hospital, which was not identified. When officers arrived, the victim was being treated in the hospital’s emergency room. He was later pronounced dead, police said.