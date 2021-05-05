Mass. Lottery cashes first remote ticket

“Making remote ticket cashing transactions available is a terrific advancement for the Lottery in accommodating our customers,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “It has the added benefit of positive environmental impacts as it helps reduce carbon emissions by eliminating a lot of driving and production of paper checks.”

Processing the transaction electronically is a “significant step” that will “provide multiple benefits to customers as well as the environment,” the state lottery said in a statement.

The Massachusetts State Lottery processed its first mobile ticket cashing transaction through the Mass Lottery mobile app on April 28, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Lottery customers will now be able to claim winning tickets ranging in value from $600 to $5,000 through the mobile app. They can then transfer the funds to their bank account from the app, the statement said.

Officials added the ability to scan tickets to the app last fall — to date nearly 3 million tickets have been scanned.

Blackstone resident Elaine Tellstone was the first customer to process a transaction in the app, the statement said. She cashed in a $1,000 ticket the day after she submitted her claim.

“It was just so simple — it took less than five minutes to scan my ticket and submit my claim,” she said. “Depending on traffic and how many people were in line, it would’ve taken about two hours out of my day to claim my prize in person in Worcester.”

State Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney praised the team behind the app for implementing the new feature.

“Our team has done a great job in getting us to this point and we are pleased to have reached this milestone,” Sweeney said. “With this successful first transaction, we are moving into the next phase of testing and we look forward to positive results.”

