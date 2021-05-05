Newton schools, CAPS Collaborative partner to continue Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program next year

Courtney Dunne, the program’s director, said the partnership with CAPS will “provide continuity for our current students and continued access not only to an outstanding academic program, but also to the rich array of activities and programs offered in the Newton Public Schools.”

The continuation of the program was announced in a statement Wednesday.

Newton’s public schools will continue a Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program next year after partnering with the Westminster-based CAPS Collaborative to oversee the effort.

Students enrolled in the program have access to challenging academic curriculum, as well as advanced career and vocational technical training, according to the statement. They also receive individualized support for functional academics and independent living, the statement said.

“With a broad array of options, students can explore and develop knowledge and competencies needed for successful post-secondary outcomes,” the statement said.

The EDCO Collaborative, a group of urban and suburban school districts including Newton, launched the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program for high school students in 1973, and has since expanded it to middle schoolers.

The program is based at Newton North High School and the F.A. Day Middle School, according to the statement.

EDCO Collaborative announced its dissolution earlier this spring.

In February, the collaborative’s interim executive director, Cyndy Taymore, announced in a statement that its board voted to formally dissolve the organization by mid-2022 “due to insurmountable financial barriers.”









