‘Out of control’: Pandemic partying prompts Boston councilors to mull increasing fines

A hearing order from Councilors Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty on the issue was referred to the council’s committee on city and neighborhood services during a city council meeting Wednesday, a standard procedural step. Their order proposes fines of $1,000 for a first violation of the city’s noise ordinance, $2,000 for a second offense, and $3,000 for a third. Under a governor’s order, those who violate the regulations for indoor gatherings in the pandemic can face up to a $500 fine.

A proposal to increase fines for house parties in Boston amid the COVID-19 pandemic was introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, pushed by a pair of city councilors from South Boston who say the persistent local revelry during the ongoing public health emergency is “unconscionable.”

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Flynn said “the excessive partying in South Boston is out of control.” He implored those who were hosting late-night festivities to think of their neighbor as their grandparent.

“The young people in my community are showing very little respect for the residents with these parties,” said Flynn.

All private gatherings and events in private residences in the city are subject to current capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Public and private gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors on June 19.

Flaherty spoke of targeting landlords, particularly absentee landlords, “to get some accountability.”

“They’re charging exorbitant rents from these tenants, tenants probably think because they’re paying these large rents they can pretty much do what they want, when they want,” said Flaherty.

He added, “Quite frankly until folks start losing their first, last, and security [deposit], probably not going to really get their attention.”

Flaherty said that during one recent weekend there were more than 600 calls for parties and disturbances in Southie, but added the issue was not limited to that neighborhood.

“We’re sort of at our wit’s end,” he said.

Flaherty and Flynn’s order also calls for a discussion about stricter enforcement regarding large house parties, with additional resources dedicated for inspectional services and Boston police.

A city inspectional team has probed 93 total properties for large gatherings that potentially broke COVID-19 gathering rules during the pandemic. Of that number 24 were found to have no issue at the time of the inspection, a warning letter was issued in 63 instances, and six violations were issued, according to authorities.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.