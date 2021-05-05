Procession honors Plainville firefighter who returns home after life-threatening battle with COVID-19

Ball said it was important for the department to show support for Bertram, and any first responder who falls ill or is killed on the job.

The support run was organized by nonprofit First Responder Angels. Firetrucks, police cars, and tow trucks lined up and drove through the town to show their support, Plainville Fire Chief Richard Ball said.

Brett Bertram, a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Plainville Fire Department, received a “support run” from first responders in Plainville and surrounding areas Tuesday after he returned home Sunday following a life-threatening weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

“First responders are out there every day,” he said. “They’ve been on the front lines for over a year now.”

Ball said the department was “very happy” for Bertram.

“He’s a fighter and he made it through,” Ball said in a telephone interview.

Plainville fire was “working with [Bertram’s] family all this time,” Ball said.

Bertram spent weeks fighting for his life on a ventilator in a Boston hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family.

Bertram’s mother, Stacy, thanked those who had donated to the GoFundMe she set up for their support when Brett finally returned home.

“My son is home thank you for all the prayers and support!!!!” Stacy Bertram wrote.

The GoFundMe raised just over $20,000 to help Bertram’s family with his medical expenses.

Bertram was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit on April 27, after he was hospitalized earlier in the month.

Bertram’s hospitalization prompted an outpouring of support — the GoFundMe had been shared more than a thousand times and outraised its initial goal of $3,000 nearly sevenfold.

“I am so overcome with joy love and so many emotions I can’t even express I did tell him about everyone that has been praying for him,” Stacy Bertram wrote in an update on the GoFundMe. “Please keep them coming til my son can come home!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

