Statue vandalized at Waltham church

A statue of Christ outside of St. Charles Borromeo Chapel in Waltham was vandalized over the weekend, officials said.

Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston, said the statue is located on the lawn at 51 Hall St. and the vandalism most likely occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

“It was a statue of the Sacred Heart outside the church,” Donilon said in an email.